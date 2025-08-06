A parrot taught to say 'two for 25' helped police dismantle a $2.25 million drug ring. Photo / Lancashire Police

A parrot taught to say 'two for 25' helped police dismantle a $2.25 million drug ring. Photo / Lancashire Police

‘A parrot taught to squawk the drug-dealing phrase “two for 25” has helped to bring down a gang that ran a £1 million ($2.25 million) narcotics ring from a prison cell.

Owned by Shannon Hilton, the bird appeared in a video recovered from her mobile phone during a police raid, in which it repeated a phrase used by dealers to advertise two portions of cocaine for £25 ($56).

Evidence of video calls between Hilton, 29, and her boyfriend, Adam Garnett, 35, showed the parrot named Mango playing with cash earned from their drug operation in front of a child.

The weight of evidence, of which videos of the parrot were a part, enabled the police to take down the gang.

A video of Mango picking up money was shared on social media by Blackpool Police with the caption: “What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak?