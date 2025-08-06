A parrot taught to say 'two for 25' helped police dismantle a $2.25 million drug ring. Photo / Lancashire Police
‘A parrot taught to squawk the drug-dealing phrase “two for 25” has helped to bring down a gang that ran a £1 million ($2.25 million) narcotics ring from a prison cell.
Owned by Shannon Hilton, the bird appeared in a video recovered from her mobile phone during a police raid,in which it repeated a phrase used by dealers to advertise two portions of cocaine for £25 ($56).
Evidence of video calls between Hilton, 29, and her boyfriend, Adam Garnett, 35, showed the parrot named Mango playing with cash earned from their drug operation in front of a child.
The weight of evidence, of which videos of the parrot were a part, enabled the police to take down the gang.
A video of Mango picking up money was shared on social media by Blackpool Police with the caption: “What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak?
“One drug dealer’s parrot learned to say ‘two for 25’ – a phrase picked up as part of common language used by the organised crime gang run by her boyfriend. Not a phrase you want your parrot squawking when the police come knocking!”
Hilton was jailed for 12 years for her role in a criminal enterprise that moved heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and ketamine.
In total, 15 members of the gang have been jailed for more than 103 years following an investigation by Lancashire Police.
Two other members of the gang, Chloe Scott, 24, and Ryan Black, 27, did not appear at Preston Crown Court and have been sentenced in their absence.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
‘Sophisticated operation’
Detective Sergeant Anthony Alves said: “These people ran a sophisticated operation to supply class A drugs across Blackpool. Garnett continued to run his operation whilst in prison, communicating with the members of his organised crime gang through illegal methods.”
He urged members of the public to help police locate the missing gang members.
Clive Grunshaw, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, praised the “relentless approach” of the officers who dismantled the gang.
He said, “Successful outcomes like this demonstrate officers’ tireless work to protect the public.”