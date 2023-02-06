Voyager 2022 media awards
Parents of murdered Melbourne mum-of-two Michelle Darragh face down killer ex Benjamin Coman in court

Mother of two Michelle Darragh, 32, died at her former Bayswater North home on Saturday night with her ex-partner, Ben Coman, taken to hospital with critical injuries. Photo / Facebook

The brave parents of a pregnant mother-of-two murdered by her cheating ex have stared him down in court, branding him a “cold-blooded murderer”.

Benjamin Coman, 31, bashed and stabbed Michelle Darragh to death at the home they once shared in Bayswater North, Melbourne, in October 2021 as she collected her belongings.

Michelle, 32, was 12 weeks pregnant at the time and had moved out after Coman ordered her to have an abortion or leave him, the Herald Sun reported.

She had grown tired of his drug use and he had also cheated on her at brothels while she was pregnant with her two sons, who were three and 18 months old at the time of her death.

Unknown to Michelle, Coman had also spent most of the $100,000 they had saved for a house on an $82,000 Holden Commodore.

Mother of two Michelle Darragh, 32, and her killer ex Benjamin Coman. Photo / Facebook
Michelle’s parents, Dianne and Ashley Darragh, faced Coman at Victoria’s Supreme Court on Monday at a pre-sentence hearing.

“Look at me,” Mrs Darragh ordered Coman, the father of her two grandchildren, as he averted her gaze in the dock.

“I will make sure your boys know that you are a cold-blooded murderer, and I will make sure that they will hate you forever for depriving them of a life without their loving mother and their little brother or sister.”

Mr Darragh found Michelle’s body after she failed to answer her phone.

He recalled how he phoned his wife while waiting for the emergency services, and said: “Hun, it’s our worst nightmare.”

He did not realise that Coman, lying nearby his daughter with a knife, was still alive.

Calling his former son-in-law a “monster”, Mr Darragh said his “life was ripped apart”.

“I hope the rest of your time on this Earth is a living hell,” Mr Darragh told Coman.

The hearing ended when Mrs Coman fell down a step in the court, leading an ambulance to be called. It will continue on Tuesday.

Coman has admitted murder.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

