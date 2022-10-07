Hunia says she works as a model. Photo / Facebook

The parents of a baby boy who died this week are behind bars on remand after being charged over the alleged neglect of the infant during a period of four months.

Six-month-old Jahley died in a Western Australian hospital on Wednesday.

His parents Jahley Poata, 30, and Kiwi Marea Te Oke Mae Hunia, 31, are accused of failing to seek treatment for the infant.

Police said baby Jahley was first admitted to Collie Hospital, in the state's southwest, on September 26.

"Due to his condition, he was transferred to Perth Children's Hospital," police said in a statement on Friday.

But the baby could not be saved.

Child Abuse Squad detectives charged the couple with one count each of failing to protect a child from harm.

It is alleged they failed to protect the baby between June and September this year.

They faced Perth Magistrates Court on Friday but neither made a bail application.

Both are due back in court on Tuesday.

According to her social media accounts, Hunia, from Rotorua, is a mother of eight, and claims to be a beauty, hair and skin expert.

She has more than 7400 Instagram followers and almost 3000 followers on TikTok.

Hunia's social media accounts also say she is a model.