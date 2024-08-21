Pakistani pilgrim bus overturns, killing 28, injuring 23 in Iran

A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, killing 28 passengers and injuring another 23 people, state media reported today.

The accident took place late on Tuesday in the central Iranian province of Yazd and was caused by a technical defect in the bus braking system, according to preliminary investigations by the Iranian traffic police.

“Unfortunately, 11 women and 17 men lost their lives in this accident. Seven of the injured people are in critical condition and six injured people have now left the hospital,” the crisis management director general of Yazd province told state TV.

Pakistan’s consular services in Iran have been invited to Yazd province to follow up on the accident, the official said.

Millions of Shi’ite Muslims are currently undertaking the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq’s Karbala Governorate.