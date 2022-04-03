Pakistan will hold elections in three months to install a new government, after Prime Minister Imran Khan thwarted an attempt to depose him. Photo / Twitter

Pakistan will hold elections in three months to install a new government, after Prime Minister Imran Khan thwarted an attempt to depose him. Photo / Twitter

Pakistan will hold elections in three months' time to install a new government, after Prime Minister Imran Khan foiled an attempt to overthrow him by persuading the president to dismiss the National Assembly on Sunday.

On a dramatic day, the assembly deputy speaker refused to accept a motion of no confidence in the government, while Khan went on television to claim that "foreign meddling" had occurred in Pakistan's democratic institutions.

"I have recommended to the president that the assemblies be dissolved." He stated, "We will go to the people and have elections, and the nation will decide."

No Pakistani leader has ever served a full term, and since his election in 2018, Khan has faced the most serious threat to his authority, with critics accusing him of economic incompetence and bungling foreign policy.

On Sunday, parliament was to discuss a no-confidence vote that appeared to have a good chance of passing, but the deputy speaker — a Khan supporter – refused to accept it, prompting a ruckus in the chamber.

The move blindsided the opposition who predicted they had enough votes to remove the former cricket legend from office.

Pakistan leader Imran faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament and the opposition said it has the numbers to win after allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him. Photo / Getty

Country in chaos after bombshell move

"This day will be remembered as a black day in Pakistan's constitutional history," said Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), who had been tipped to replace Khan if the vote had succeeded.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) effectively lost its majority in the 342-member assembly last week when a coalition partner said its seven politicians would vote with the opposition.

Khan has accused the opposition of conspiring with "foreign powers" to remove him because he will not take the West's side on global issues against Russia and China.

He has since accused the US of meddling in Pakistan's business after he received a letter from a Washington ambassador in Islamabad telling him relations would be better if Khan left office.

While Washington denied this, Khan said: "This betrayal was taking place in front of the entire nation … traitors were sitting and planning this conspiracy."

Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to Parliamentarians. pic.twitter.com/zqkONDD9Pj — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 3, 2022

Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

Some analysts said Khan had also lost the crucial support of the military – claims both sides deny – but it is unlikely he would have pulled off Sunday's manoeuvre without its knowledge, if not blessing.

"The best option in this situation are fresh elections to enable the new government to handle economic, political and external problems faced by the country," said Talat Masood, a general turned political analyst.