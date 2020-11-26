Pakistan approves law to chemically castrate rapists

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved in principle a law to chemically castrate rapists. Photo / AP

Pakistan will take drastic action against rapists after the country was rocked by a number of horrific sexual assaults.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved in principle a law to chemically castrate rapists.

The former cricket captain of Pakistan approved the law yesterday, which also plans to fast-track sexual assault cases through the courts.

According to local media GeoTV, Khan made the decision in a federal Cabinet meeting.

"We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens," he said.

The draft legislation will increase women's involvement in policing, witness protection and fast-tracking cases.

Khan said he would not tolerate any delay in the legislation and that the law would be clear and transparent.

Rape survivors will be able to make police complaints without fear their identities will be exposed, Khan said.

Other politicians, including Khan, have previously called for public hangings of convicted rapists and child molesters.

The Pakistan leader called for the public hanging punishment after the gang-rape of a woman in Lahore in September, but admitted the law would impact Pakistan's trading relationship with the European Union.

The woman made a complaint to police in September after she ran out of fuel while driving home.

She had called a helpline and was waiting for police to arrive when two men saw, allegedly raping and robbing her in front of her two children.

"I think he (the rapist) should be hanged publicly. Rapists and child molesters should have public hanging. You do not know the real statistics as well, because it's under-reported. People do not report it due to being scared or ashamed, women are ashamed, no one wants to tell," Khan told local radio station News 92 at the time.

Recognising the punishment might not be internationally acceptable, Khan instead suggested the men "undergo chemical castration, or surgery be performed so they cannot do anything in future".

There has been ongoing debate around rape laws in Pakistan.

The horrific rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in Lahore in January 2018 first triggered calls for extensive legislation.

Zainab Ansari's body was found in a garbage bin days after she was reported missing.

In February 2018, Imran Ali, 24, was found guilty by a court in Lahore on four counts of murder, abduction, rape and sodomy of a minor.

He was sentenced to death for the abuse, which triggered nationwide protests.

It was the more recent motorway gang rape which has led to the introduction of the new legislation.

Speaking to Parliament recently, Khan had said that the Government planned to introduce a three-tier legislation including registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing.