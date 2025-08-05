His wife of 43 years, Sharon, 72, laid a wreath at a bench dedicated to Black Sabbath, where thousands of tributes, balloons and flowers had been left.

From left, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Photo / Getty Images

Osbourne, a heavy metal innovator who revelled in his “Prince of Darkness” nickname, had several health problems in recent years and was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s in 2019.

He made the last public appearance of an extraordinary career on July 5 at the Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning concert.

Osbourne performed from a black throne decorated with bats – a nod to the most notorious moment of his career, when he bit the head off a bat after mistaking it for a rubber toy.

Despite his frailty, he managed five songs with his solo band and four with Black Sabbath – joining original members Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – and was visibly moved by the crowd’s response.

The event was said to have raised £140 million ($315.7m) for charity.

Osbourne had surgery to his neck in 2019 after a fall, which left him with nerve damage, and suffered two bouts of pneumonia.

He required further spinal surgery in 2022, which forced him to announce his retirement from touring in 2023.

He spoke publicly about his Parkinson’s in 2020, but said he had suspected for years that his shuffling gait and tremor were signs of the disease.

In an interview with the Telegraph in 2020, he expressed amazement that he had reached his 70s, given the wild life he had led.

He said: “I ain’t done so bad. At the end of the day I’ve had a great life.”