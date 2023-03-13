Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Opinion: We need to get ready for ‘Disease X’

New York Times
By Tom Inglesby
8 mins to read
We would need to get vaccines in arms much faster if we were hit by a serious new pandemic. Photo / 123RF

We would need to get vaccines in arms much faster if we were hit by a serious new pandemic. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Late last year, I participated in an exercise meant to play out what might happen if the world was presented with a new disease spreading quickly, with no warning.

The exercise revolved around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World