Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Opinion: Children born during the war in Gaza will never truly escape it

New York Times
By Alice Rothchild
6 mins to read
Leaving Gaza City in November. Photo / AP

Leaving Gaza City in November. Photo / AP

OPINION

Even if the war ends tomorrow, its effects will last a lifetime for new mothers and their children.

After Israel began its invasion of Gaza shortly after Hamas’s attack on October 7,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.