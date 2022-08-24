Brock Turner was found guilty of sexually assaulting 22-year-old Chanel Miller and sentenced to six months behind bars in September 2016. Photo / Stanford University Department of Public Safety

Brock Turner was found guilty of sexually assaulting 22-year-old Chanel Miller and sentenced to six months behind bars in September 2016. Photo / Stanford University Department of Public Safety

A convicted predator who spent just three months in jail for raping an unconscious woman behind a garbage bin after a college frat party is being exposed online after his quiet release from jail.

Brock Turner, a former student and champion swimmer at the prestigious Stanford University, was found guilty of sexually assaulting 22-year-old Chanel Miller and sentenced to six months behind bars in September 2016.

Despite the horrific nature of the attack and widespread public outrage, he was released from jail early for "good behaviour" and has reportedly been seen mingling with women at bars in Ohio's southwest since.

Fed-up women have now taken matters into their own hands, flooding social media with warnings about Turner's criminal history in a bid to educate their peers in the area.

"Brock Turner has apparently moved back to OH, specifically the Kettering/Oakwood area & has been frequenting local bars," one viral Facebook post by a concerned woman named Casey Laroo read.

"If you see him out, inform the bartenders who he is, inform the women in the bar who he is, do not let anyone intoxicated walk away with him alone."

To date, Laroo's Facebook warning has received more than 950 reactions, 1000 comments and 18,000 shares.

The comments are filled with women tagging their friends, and people swapping information about Turner's potential whereabouts and the places he frequents.

Another post claims Turner is living near Ohio's University of Dayton and "has allegedly been stopped from leaving bars in both areas with heavily intoxicated young ladies".

In a comment to Jezebel, Laroo said she believed it was her responsibility to warn other women, especially in lieu of Turner's light punishment.

"The criminal justice system has proven that crimes against women don't matter, therefore we don't matter," Laroo wrote.

"Women are forced to stick together and help each other out because if we don't do it, no one else will."

"It's scary to know that these types of 'men' get a slap on the wrist (if that) and then get to go on about their lives as if nothing happened," another viral social media post read.

"Please be vigilant, ladies. We are not safe."

Videos shared on TikTok also warned women in the Kettering and Oakwood suburbs, with some sharing their encounters on the social media platform.

One user, Serena Wenzler, claimed that Turner's family had been living in the area for the last seven years.

"Just be aware of your surroundings at all times," said the social media creator.

"Maybe I'm paranoid but I always look up the sex offender registry when I move.

"I look it up because I want to know where they live and where they are in the area."

Another video by user @Goobith advised women to remember his face and alert bartenders and waitstaff should he be spotted at venues.

As of 2016, Turner has been registered on the sex offender registry, as part of his requirements after he was released from jail.

He will remain on the sex offender registry for life, meaning his name can be searched by members of the public.

People v. Turner – 2015 to 2016

During the trial, it was revealed that the assault was witnessed by multiple people, including two students who cycled past and stopped the assault from continuing.

The bystanders managed to pin Turner down, and remained with him until he was arrested by police.

While Turner was found guilty of assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated or unconscious person and penetration of an intoxicated person and penetration of an unconscious person, his sentence was criticised for being too light.

Although his crimes carry a maximum sentence of 14 years, Turner was given a mere six- month sentence. In the end, he only served three months after applying for an early release for "good behaviour".

The trial and sentencing of Turner led to such a big revolt that Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was eventually recalled by voters – making him the first judge to do so in the state of California.

This meant the people of Santa Clara County believed he was not fit to serve out the remaining four years of his term.