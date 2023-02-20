Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

One year into war, President Vladimir Putin is crafting the Russia he craves

New York Times
By: Anton Troianovski and Valerie Hopkins
9 mins to read
A patriotic mural in Moscow dedicated to victory in World War II. The Kremlin is tapping into Russian pride in the nation’s victory over the Nazis to demonise Ukraine. Photo / Nanna Heitmann, The New York Times

A patriotic mural in Moscow dedicated to victory in World War II. The Kremlin is tapping into Russian pride in the nation’s victory over the Nazis to demonise Ukraine. Photo / Nanna Heitmann, The New York Times

In Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion has met setback after setback. But its effect at home has been very different.

The grievances, paranoia and imperialist mindset that drove President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World