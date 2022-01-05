One in three Victorians tested for Covid return positive results as state records 21,997 Covid-19 cases

Paramedics walk past ambulances at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Paramedics walk past ambulances at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

One in three Victorians tested for coronavirus are returning positive results as the state records more than 20,000 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 21,997 cases and six more deaths yesterday, according to the Health Department.

Figures show 64,861 tests were done in the past 24 hours, which means one in three people tested is returning positive results.

There are 631 people in hospital with the virus and 100 in intensive care units, including 22 on ventilators.

That is up from 591 Covid patients in the hospital the previous day, but fewer people are in intensive care.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan announced the vaccination booking system for children aged 5 to 11 would open yesterday afternoon after a technical glitch halted the launch earlier this week.

Children will be able to get vaccinated at 18 state-run centres from Monday.

The state Government has also secured an extra 10 million rapid antigen tests on top of an existing order of 34 million to help battle Covid-19 as it sweeps the state.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced rapid antigen tests would be free for more than six million Australians while warning there would be heavy penalties for price gouging.