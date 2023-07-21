Voyager 2023 media awards

Official data hinted at China’s hidden Covid toll. Then it vanished

New York Times
By: Muyi Xiao , Mara Hvistendahl and James Glanz
6 mins to read
Patients filling the halls and lobby of a Shanghai hospital in January. Epidemiologists in other countries are trying to estimate how many people fell ill or died from Covid in China. Photo / Qilai Shen, The New York Times

Epidemiologists say a rise in cremations in an eastern province was the latest indication that the country’s official death toll from Covid is a vast undercount.

Official data from China offered a rare, but brief,

