The older brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Paul Gallagher, 59, who lives in East Finchley, north London, was charged by Scotland Yard following an investigation that began last year.
Aswell as rape, he is also accused of three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of making threats to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear in court in London next month.
Police also said the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between 2022 and 2024 and that a woman is being supported by specially trained officers.
The band, which has just reformed after splitting up 16 years ago, is also due to play dates in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.
Paul, who is one year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam, grew up with the pair in Burnage, Manchester, but has never been involved with the band.
However, he has claimed to have been a musical influence on the pair.
In one interview, he said: “I always had the cool records, but now they’ve turned it into their own thing. That bugs me.”
While he has denied being jealous of his younger siblings, he has admitted being annoyed at being referred to as “the other Gallagher”.
In 1996, he published a book called Brothers: From Childhood to Oasis – The Real Story, which detailed their lives growing up and the formation of the band.
Paul lives in a flat in north London that was bought by Noel in 2004, and has worked as a DJ and photographer.
Gallagher is due to appear before Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday, August 27.