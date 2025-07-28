Paul, dubbed as "the other Gallagher", has been charged with rape and several violent sex offences. Photo / Getty Images

The older brother of Oasis stars Noel and Liam Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Paul Gallagher, 59, who lives in East Finchley, north London, was charged by Scotland Yard following an investigation that began last year.

As well as rape, he is also accused of three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of making threats to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear in court in London next month.

Police also said the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between 2022 and 2024 and that a woman is being supported by specially trained officers.