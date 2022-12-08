NSW Police officers attacked outside 7-Eleven in shocking video

Two NSW Police officers have been set upon in a brutal attack outside a 7-Eleven store, with the shocking incident filmed and shared online. Video / Only in Guilford

A brutal attack on two NSW Police officers has been filmed, with the shocking footage shared on social media.

The attack happened outside a 7-Eleven store in February but the video only went viral this week.

In the video, which has been uploaded to both Facebook and Instagram, a police officer can be seen arresting a woman as a group of men surround her and another police officer.

“Don’t you f**king touch her,” one of the men screams at the officers, prompting the other officer to order him to “move back”.

Two NSW Police officers were attacked outside a 7-Eleven store, with the shocking incident filmed and shared online. Photo / Only in Guildford/Facebook

“Don’t touch her,” the man screams again, attempting to advance towards the woman and the arresting officer.

“Move back. Move back now,” the other officer yells again.

A scuffle then breaks out between the second officer and one of the men, prompting the arresting officer to jump up and intervene.

In the process, the man is seen shoving the woman in her face and knocking her to the ground where she appears to hit her head on the cement.

“You f**king c**ts,” the man screams at the two police officers.

The footage shows the man shoving the officer in the face as she tries to intervene. Photo / Only in Guildford/Facebook

The other officer then grabs him before the man punches him in the face, and begins to repeatedly punch the officer as he is bent over.

At this point, other police officers arrive, with one swiftly tackling the man to the ground.

One of the other men watching the situation unfold begins filming the officers as they restrain the other man.

The man who was tackled can be heard screaming and groaning as multiple officers pin him to the ground.

Even more police arrive as the man continues to struggle before the rest of the men are ordered to back away.

The man then begins repeatedly punching the other police officer. The other officers arrived and tackled the man to the ground. Photo / Only in Guildford/Facebook

NSW Police told news.com.au they could not comment on the matter as it was before the courts.

The video has attracted a number of comments since being posted, with some defending the officers while others claimed they “deserved” what they got.

“Punch a cop, f**k around and find out,” one person wrote.

“Never amazes me how the tough guys always seem to cry the loudest and whinge the most when their wrist gets bent,” another said.