A young boy died after being run over by a lawnmower. Photo / 123rf

A 3-year-old boy has died after he was run over by a lawnmower driven by his father.

The child was rushed to Pambula District Hospital on the NSW south coast on Saturday at about 12.30pm with grave injuries.

He later died, despite efforts to resuscitate him.

“He [the father] reversed over the poor child. He didn’t see him,” a police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia.

Police are investigating but are not expected to charge the father.

“I don’t think anything you could do to the father would change the way he feels unfortunately,” the police spokesman said.

Crime scenes have been established at both the hospital and the South Pambula home.

Investigations are ongoing and a report is being prepared for the coroner.