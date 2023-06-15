CCTV captures the terrifying moment the suspect in the Nottingham attacks was lurking outside hostel. Video / The Mirror / The Telegraph

The man suspected of murdering three people including two undergraduates in an early morning knife rampage in Nottingham was a former student at the same university from a hard-working devoutly Christian family, it has emerged.

Valdo Calocane came to Britain in 2007 with his parents, who are originally from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa.

His father, Amissao, 55, had been living and working on the island of Madeira when he was granted Portuguese citizenship in 2006.

He moved to Britain with his wife and three children a short time later, gaining settled status as EU nationals.

The family moved to Haverfordwest in west Wales and Valdo’s mother, Celeste, a registered nurse, began working at the town’s Withyshaw Hospital.

Nottingham suspect on the morning of the incident. Photo / Screen shot

His father found a job as a carer in the local community and they were regular worshippers at the Calvary Church in the area.

Locals in the quiet community where the family settled described them as devout Christians, respectful and extremely hard-working.

The children attended the Sir Thomas Picton High School, which recently became Haverfordwest High School, where they all shone academically.

His younger brother of Valdo studied computer science at Cambridge University and his sister who is still at school was described as studious and gifted.

Valdo, who was arrested on Tuesday morning in Nottingham city centre on suspicion of stabbing to death 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar as well as 65-year-old Ian Coates, graduated from the University of Nottingham last summer with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Nottinghamshire police said it had referred itself to the IOPC police watchdog, as the suspected attacker was being followed by a marked police car before the suspect’s attempt to run over two pedestrians in a van.

The pedestrians are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Marlene Raymond, one of the suspect’s neighbours in Haverfordwest, 55, said: “I can picture the eldest boy now in his school uniform, he was very smart and handsome.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed in a stabbing attack in Nottingham, UK, on June 13, 2023.

“He was very bright, all three children are – they are a nice family and have been lovely neighbours for years.

“I haven’t seen the oldest boy for some time – since he went away to college or uni.

“The family have lived there for around 15 years – when the mum came here she didn’t speak much English.

“But she is very fluent now – she’s a nice lady and a good mum. The children are well brought up and educated.

“They are very clever, all of them are polite and intelligent children.”

Emma Oughon, 21, a healthcare worker said: “They are lovely people, I leave for work at the same time as the mum and dad, they always say hello.

“The mum is usually in her nurse’s uniform - she works at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest. I think the dad is a private carer.

“I don’t know their son, he left home before I moved here.”

Another neighbour said: “They are a quiet family but I only know them to say hello to. There has never been any trouble with them since I’ve lived here.

“They both go out to work, she is a nurse in the local hospital. They’re a nice family.”

Valdo is thought to have left the area more than a decade ago to study, but he only completed his three-year mechanical engineering degree last summer at the age of 30. He did not attend last year’s graduation ceremony.

It is not clear whether he had taken some time out or had transferred to Nottingham from another university, which had delayed his graduation.

A university spokesman said: “We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student.

“The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack. Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community.

“You will understand that we are unable to comment on a live investigation, however we will continue to support the police in any way we can.”

Valdo is believed to have been living in a property close to where the attack on Barnaby and Grace took place until around September last year when he and other tenants were evicted following a police raid.

One local resident claimed there was always a strong smell of cannabis coming from the house and the landlord finally lost patience and placed the property up for sale.

It is not clear where he moved to after that but it is thought he may have been sleeping rough or staying with friends.

While he did not have a criminal record, it is understood he was known to police, and had been struggling with mental health issues in recent months.