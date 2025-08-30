Advertisement
Updated

Norway sinkhole swallows motorway, railway; one presumed dead

AFP
Quick Read

The sinkhole spans both lanes on Norway's E6 motorway. Photo / AFP

An enormous sinkhole in Norway engulfed a portion of motorway and railway tracks, killing one person, authorities say.

The hole, spanning several dozen metres, affected both lanes of the E6 motorway and the tracks running alongside the road in the town of Levanger, about 500km north of Oslo, according to

