He told PA news agency: “Where military assets are damaged it is vital that motives are fully investigated to exclude foul play. The nationality of the captain of the Solong raises further questions about potential motivation that the Government must now get to the bottom of.”
A Government source declined to comment, and said the investigation into the container ship’s master was now a police matter.
Mike Kane, the Transport Minister, told MPs on Monday that while something went “terribly wrong” when the MV Solong cargo vessel crashed into the tanker that was carrying some 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, there was no evidence to suggest foul play “at the moment”.
On Tuesday, Humberside Police said a 59-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.