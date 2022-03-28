Clips from a North Korean state media video show Kim Jong Un and military officials pose alongside a new missile, accompanied by dramatic music. Video / @John_Hudson

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has starred in a Hollywood-style video for Pyongyang's latest missile launch and he has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack.

In the heavily produced video of the launch last Thursday, Kim appears in a leather jacket, sunglasses and is flanked by military officers. The video was broadcast on state television and has been compared to the movie Top Gun.

The TV footage of the launch sparked memes and remixes online calling Kim "Top Kim Jong-un" or referring to the video as "Pyongyang Style".

In the wake of the latest missile launch, North Korea released a statement saying it might perform additional launches or even test a nuclear device soon as it pushes to modernise its arsenal and increase pressure on the Biden administration while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled.

The North performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year, launching the newly developed, long-range Hwasong-17, which analysts say was designed to reach anywhere in the US mainland.

During a photo session with scientists and others involved in the Hwasong-17 test, Kim expressed a resolve to build up the country's attack capability to cope with threats, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Kim said North Korea will develop more "powerful strike means" and also expressed his conviction and expectation that his country will "more vigorously perfect the nuclear war deterrence of the country," KCNA said.

North Korea said the Hwasong-17 flew to a maximum altitude of 6248 kilometres and travelled 1090 kilometres during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Outside experts said if the missile is fired on a standard trajectory, flatter than the steep test angle, it could fly as far as 15,000 kilometres, enough to reach anywhere in the US mainland and beyond.

Believed to be about 25 metres long, the Hwasong-17 is the North's longest-range weapon and, by some estimates, the world's biggest road-mobile ballistic missile system. Its size suggests the missile is meant to carry multiple nuclear warheads, given the North already has single-warhead ICBMs that could also hit most of the US.

US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to denuclearise in return for economic and political benefits largely has stalled since 2019. The Biden administration has urged North Korea to return to talks without any preconditions, but Pyongyang has responded Washington must drop its hostility first and has taken steps to expand his weapons arsenals.

Some experts say Kim could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device as he works to perfect his weapons technology, dial-up pressure on the United States and secure stronger internal royalty.

On Monday, South Korea reiterated a previous assessment that there are signs that North Korea is restoring previously demolished tunnels at its underground nuclear testing site. Lee Jong-joo, a spokesperson at Seoul's Unification Ministry, said that a nuclear test by North Korea would pose "a serious threat" to international security and that the North must halt any related acts immediately and return to talks.

The Hwasong-17 liftoff was the North's most serious weapons launch since it tested a previously developed ICBM in November 2017. Its last nuclear test, its sixth overall, was in September 2017.

- additional reporting AP