North Korea says its attempt to launch first spy satellite ended in failure

A monitor in Tokyo shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the residents in Okinawa, southern Japan. Photo / Kyodo News

A monitor in Tokyo shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the residents in Okinawa, southern Japan. Photo / Kyodo News

North Korea said today that its attempt to launch the country’s first spy satellite has failed.

In a statement published on state media, North Korea said a rocket carrying the spy satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula’s western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.

It said scientists were examining the cause of the failure.

South Korea’s military earlier said the North Korean rocket had “an abnormal flight” before it fell in the waters.

North Korea yesterday confirmed plans to launch its first military spy satellite and described such capacities as crucial for monitoring the United States’ “reckless” military exercises with rival South Korea.

North Korea notified Japanese authorities that it plans to launch the satellite sometime between May 31 and June 11, and that it may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island. Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he ordered Japan’s Self Defence Forces to shoot down the satellite or debris if any entered Japanese territory.



