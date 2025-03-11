North Korea disguises secret missile base as golf course

- North Korea has disguised a missile launch site as a golf course near Pyongyang.
- The site includes reinforced concrete bases and structures for long-range ballistic missiles.
- Analysts say the facility can accommodate Hwasong-19 missiles, capable of reaching North America and Europe.
Until last year, the site was the location of Kim Jong Un’s Winter Palace, also known as the Ryokpo residence, in a heavily-wooded valley about 30km southeast of the capital, Pyongyang.
The complex was recently demolished and replaced with new structures, roads and what appear to be golf greens.
A closer examination of the facilities using near-infrared images over the course of the construction showed that the greens were reinforced with concrete bases in June, with a thin layer of soil added in August. By November, analysts determined that the grass had taken hold and the site resembled a golf course.