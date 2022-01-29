No peace in Myanmar one year after military takeover

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. Photo / AP

The army takeover in Myanmar a year ago that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi not only unexpectedly aborted the country's fledgling return to democracy - it also brought a surprising level of popular resistance, which has blossomed into a low-level but persistent insurgency.

People mourn as they view the body of Kyal Sin, a 20-year-old university student who was shot in the head while she attended an anti-coup protest rally. Photo / AP

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander of Myanmar's military — known as the Tatmadaw — seized power on the morning of February 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and top members of her government and ruling National League for Democracy party, which won a landslide election victory in November 2020.

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo / AP

The military's use of deadly force to hold on to power has escalated conflict with its civilian opponents to the point that some experts describe the country as being in a state of civil war.

The costs have been high, with some 1500 people killed by the security forces, almost 8800 detained, an unknown number tortured and disappeared, and more than 300,000 displaced as the military razes villages to root out resistance.

Anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police in Myanmar. Photo / AP

Other consequences are also significant. Civil disobedience hampered transport, banking services and government agencies, slowing an economy already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. The public health system collapsed, leaving the fight against Covid-19 abandoned for months. Higher education stalled as faculty and students sympathetic to the revolt boycotted school, or were arrested.

Anti-coup protesters carry an injured man following clashes with security in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo / AP

- AP