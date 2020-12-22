Nightmare before Christmas: UK border chaos sees trucks backed up for miles, supermarkets warn of shortages

Stranded trucks parked on the runway at Manston Airport in Kent today. Photo / Getty Images

For some British truckers, retailers and traders, a feared New Year's nightmare arrived early.

"French borders closed," signs on roads approaching the English Channel port of Dover flashed yesterday, steering truck drivers away as traffic backed up. British supermarkets warned that supplies of fresh produce could run short within days.

— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 22, 2020

Businesses have spent months worrying about disruption at Britain's borders when the UK makes a post-Brexit economic break from the European Union at the end of the year. Yesterday's mayhem, however, was caused by the coronavirus.

Early tracking of a Covid-19 variant that scientists think may spread more easily plunged southern England into lockdown and over the weekend prompted countries around the world to halt flights from the UK.

A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, on December 22. Photo / AP

France went further and shut its border for at least 48 hours from Monday, stopping people and cargo vehicles entering by air, road, sea or rail.

The move left the 6000 trucks that cross from England to France each day on ferries from Dover or on trains through the Eurotunnel stuck in England.

Today, France announced it would start letting traffic from the UK back in from Thursday after the nations reached agreement over their shared border.

EU nationals and those transporting goods internationally will be among those allowed to return - if they have a recent negative test for Covid-19.

NHS Test and Trace staff and the military will be deployed for testing.

French authorities said planes, boats and Eurostar trains would resume services on Wednesday night.

Port of Dover Chief Executive Doug Bannister said on Tuesday that if the port was not reopened soon, there would be "quite a stark situation".

"Because of the importance of the Dover straits in handling critical goods such as food and other things like that, I think it could become quite dramatic," he said.

— Lukasz (@LukWSM) December 22, 2020

The delays were an early taste of what many businesses worry will happen on January 1, when Britain leaves the EU's economic structures, including its vast single market for goods.

The break will mean new customs inspections and paperwork — and even worse disruption if the two sides don't have a new trade agreement in place.

Trade negotiations that began after Britain formally left the EU on January 31 have staggered on for months, with the two sides unable to bridge gaps over fair-competition guarantees and European boats' access to British fishing waters.

Trucks on the M20 near Folkestone, Kent, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended. Photo / AP

With 10 days until the year-end deadline, both sides say it's likely the talks will fail and there will be a bumpy "no-deal" British exit on January 1.

Earlier this year the UK government published its "reasonable worst-case scenario" for post-Brexit border disruption, including lines of 7000 trucks near Dover and two-day waits to cross the English Channel.

Even if there is a trade deal, new inspections and red tape will bring delays. The government is building huge new truck parking depots and customs clearance sites around southeast England to ease the strain, though most are unfinished or behind schedule.

The border delays sent shivers of apprehension around the UK, including the fishing port of Brixham in southwest England, where much of the local catch of crabs, scallops and other high-value seafood is exported to EU countries.

"Today is a prime example of what is in store for Brexit," said fishing boat skipper Sean Beck.

"If we can't sell to Europe we're finished," he said. "There's no future."

Long lines formed outside some British supermarkets Monday as customers stocked up on supplies, despite official warnings that panic-buying was unnecessary.

Tim Rycroft, chief operating officer of the Food and Drink Federation, said "there is no need for shoppers to be concerned" just yet.

"There is still plenty of food in the supply chain," he said. "Christmas is a time when warehouses are full, and it's only if this isn't resolved swiftly that there could be any kind of impact down at the retail end of the supply chain."

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's said that if the border did not reopen soon, "we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit - all of which are imported from the Continent at this time of year".

