Nicola Bulley disappeared on her morning dog walk in Lancashire, UK. Photo / Instagram

The body found in the River Wyre, in the English county Lancashire on Sunday, has been identified as Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire Constabulary held a press conference after spending 24 days searching for the missing mother-of-two.

Her body was found less than a mile from where Bulley, 45, vanished on January 27 while walking her dog on a riverside footpath just outside the tiny village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

The discovery was made after a tip-off from two walkers at 11.36am (local time) who spotted a body in the river, prompting police to send reinforcements who then “sadly recovered a body”.

In a statement, the family said they “would never be able to comprehend what Nikki went through in her last moments and that will never leave us”.

They added: “We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said his force would like to thank the community for its support during a “hugely complex and highly emotional” investigation.

He said that while the outcome was not what “any of us wanted” it would at least provide some answers for Bulley’s loved ones.