A Porsche driver who allegedly filmed police officers dying after a horrific crash on an Australian freeway was "ashamed" of what he did, a court has been told.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey is facing more than a dozen charges in relation to the horrific fatal crash that left four police officers dead on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on April 22.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed in the freeway crash involving a truck driven by another man.

"Mr Pusey explained that he was ashamed of what was contained on the footage," barrister Dermot Dann told the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Richard Pusey, 42, allegedly filmed a police officer as she lay dying on the road. Photo / AAP

"He was ashamed because he'd said horrible things."

The 42-year-old driver allegedly filmed Senior Constable Taylor as she lay dying on the road and reportedly said: "Now you've f---ed my f---ing car."

The lawyer argued his client deleted crash footage because of his shame and after receiving legal advice. Dann said he explained this to police in a record of interview.

It was also revealed Pusey had been hit with an additional charge of possessing an anti-speed measuring device, the court was told.

A semi trailer has wiped out multiple vehicles - including police cars - on the eastern freeway and I’m being told there are at least 3 fatalities. Officers had pulled over a vehicle for a roadside test before they were struck @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/A3AukcrqLV — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) April 22, 2020

He is also charged with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destruction of evidence, perverting the course of justice, failing to remain at the scene after a drug test and failing to render assistance.

The hearing continues but was initially delayed for almost an hour because of technical difficulties.