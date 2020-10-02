Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump's infection was announced.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidentests negative for Covid-19. He regularly wears a mask and maitains social distancing when in public. Photo / AP

Dr. Kevin O'Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It's still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for "messages of concern." He added: "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday, to talk about the economy on Friday morning. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.

He was tested for the virus after attending Tuesday's debate with President Donald Trump. The president said early Friday that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.

Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Wilmington, Delaware, home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he's stepped up his travel in the final stretch of the campaign, while still taking heed of public health guidelines.

He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week's debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially distanced crowds.

- AP