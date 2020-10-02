Welcome to the weekend.

Settle down with a cuppa and catch up on some of the best content from our premium international syndicators this week.

Happy reading.

Trump's taxes show chronic losses and years of tax avoidance

Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.

Advertisement

He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

The tax returns that Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public.

The New York Times obtained Trump's tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.

ALSO READ:

• Trump falsely says information in tax report was 'illegally obtained'

• Tax records reveal how fame gave Trump a $427 million lifeline

The Apprentice, along with endorsements and other income that sprang from his growing fame, brought Donald Trump US$427.4 million. Photo / Richard Perry, The New York Times

With crosstalk and mockery, Trump tramples decorum in debate with Biden

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over health care and abortion rights in the opening minutes of their first debate this week. Soon after it had descended into name-calling and hectoring with derisive attacks that were extraordinary even by the standards of Trump's presidency.

Interrupting Joe Biden nearly every time he spoke, Trump made little attempt to reassure swing voters about his leadership.

The New York Times examines the first US presidential debate.

ALSO READ:

• Opinion: Trump sent a warning. Let's take it seriously

• 'Decline of democracy': US debate prompts world shock, despair and, in China, glee

• Analysis: Of course the debate was always going to be about Trump

• Trump wants to discredit the election. This nerd could stop him

President Trump and Joe. Biden faced off in the first presidential debate. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

How to be hilarious: Can anyone learn to be funny?

As David Brent taught us, office banter is a bad idea. So why is humour on the syllabus at Stanford Business School?

It seems that finding the funny side makes us appear more competent and confident, strengthens relationships, unlocks creativity, boosts our resilience and, very simply, makes us more likeable.

Advertisement

Emma Broomfield of the Times has a masterclass with the experts who claim funny gets you promoted.

David Brent taught us office banter can be a bad idea. But what if it could actually work in you favour? Photo / Supplied

Ski, party, seed a pandemic: Travel rules that let Covid-19 take flight

They came from across the world to ski in the most famous resorts of the Austrian alps.

They knew in late February and early March that the coronavirus was spreading in nearby northern Italy and across the other border in Germany, but no one was alarmed. Austrian officials downplayed concerns as tourists crowded into cable cars by day and après-ski bars at night.

Then they all went home, unwittingly taking the virus with them. Infected in Ischgl or in surrounding villages, thousands of skiers carried the coronavirus to more than 40 countries on five continents.

The New York Times reports.

ALSO READ:

• The virus sent droves to a small town. Suddenly, it's not so small

• Vilified early over lax virus strategy, Sweden seems to have scourge controlled

The village of Ischgl, Austria, is the gateway to one of Tyrol's most popular ski resorts. Photo / Andrea Mantovani, The New York Times

As Covid-19 closes schools, the world's children go to work

In many parts of the developing world, school closures put children on the streets. Families are desperate for money. Children are an easy source of cheap labour.

Advertisement

UN officials estimate that at least 24 million children will drop out and that millions could be sucked into work. Ten-year-olds are now mining sand in Kenya. Children the same age are chopping weeds on cocoa plantations in West Africa. In Indonesia, boys and girls as young as 8 are painted silver and pressed into service as living statues who beg for money.

The New York Times looks at how former students are taking illegal and often dangerous jobs in developing countries, potentially rolling back years of progress in social mobility and public health.

ALSO READ:

• 'It's not in my head': They survived the coronavirus, but they never got well

• Study of Covid-19 cases in India finds children do spread virus

Rahul, 11, collecting plastic to sell to a recycler in southern India. His teacher said he has a high I.Q. and was doing well in school until it closed in March. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

Gaining ground on a serial killer

More than an unsolved mystery, the case of the Long Island serial killer has been an investigation with next to no visible movement for years.

It began with the discovery, 10 years ago, of four bodies wrapped in burlap and discarded on a desolate stretch of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. All the victims were women, and all had been escorts on Craigslist.

This was only the first of several grisly discoveries. Within months, the remains of as many as 16 victims had been found. And yet for a decade, the police have announced not a single suspect or person of interest. Months passed, then years, with no comment from the department about the case.

Now, as The New York Times reports, the case has a new sense or urgency.

Advertisement

The police searched for human remains near Long Island's shoreline in 2011. Photo / Robert Stolarik, The New York Times

Teen producer with TikTok hit brings NZ to the world

During the early months of pandemic isolation, there were few distractions as cathartic and cheering as the Culture Dance challenge on TikTok, set to the squelchy, loping Laxed (Siren Beat), by Jawsh 685.

While his song was soundtracking a worldwide feel-good session, Jawsh 685 was at home in Manurewa finishing up his last of high school from home, a bedroom producer stuck in his bedroom.

Jawsh talks to The New York Times about creating a global pop smash from his NZ bedroom.

Jawsh 685's TikTok sensation was an international arrival for siren jams, a recent youth culture phenomenon in Pasifika communities in New Zealand. Photo / Cornell Tukiri, The New York Times

'The Russians did not create the things that divide us - we did that'

Britain's spymaster, Sir Alex Younger, is stepping down. His tenure as head of SIS extended from the usual five years to six to maintain stability after Brexit.

The outgoing MI6 head tells Roula Khalaf of the Financial Times about new global threats — and why we still need 'garage shed' spycraft.

Alex Younger, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service - known as MI6, stayed on for an extra year to maintain stability after Brexit. Photo / Getty Images

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: The ghastly story of a stalking scandal

Cockroaches, pornography, physical surveillance and the weaponisation of late-night pizza.

Advertisement

Read the full story behind one of the most lurid scandals in Silicon Valley history.

ALSO READ:

• Pasta, wine and inflatable pools: How Amazon conquered Italy in the pandemic

In 2019, prosecutors say, a campaign to terrorise a blogger crawled out of a dark place in the corporate soul. Photo / Kako, The New York Times

The new gold rush: Western investors offset soft eastern demand

Warren Buffett always mocked people who invested in gold, calling it a useless metal that "gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace" and a way of "going long on fear". This year, however, the "sage of Omaha" joined investors including the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates in buying into the latest gold rush, which helped push prices to a record high.

The Financial Times looks at how the pandemic has convinced investors that gold belongs in their portfolios.

Interest from Western investors has triggered a rise in the price of gold. Photo / Getty Images

An NBA season like no other: 'One of the worst, strangest years'

Nothing about the 2019-20 NBA season was normal. There were tragedies and triumphs, setbacks and highlights. When play finally resumed in July after a four-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it began in a so-called bubble: a self-contained, spectator-free campus at Walt Disney World near Orlando as the league — at no small cost — fought to the finish line.

Five people tell The New York Times what they learned about basketball, and themselves, in a turbulent season that changed the NBA.