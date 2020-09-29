The president of the Australian Medical Association has made a grim prediction on when Australia will receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Appearing on ABC's 7.30, Dr Omar Khorshid said despite trials being in progress, the chance of one being released and available in 2021 was unlikely.

"It's really important that we are realistic about the time it takes to get a vaccination through all of the many production issues," Khorshid said.

"The reality is it is going to take many, many more months, and we wouldn't be surprised if it's even not next year [for a vaccine]."

He suggested some restrictions would need to remain in place and when pushed, described them as "somewhere between what's happening in Western Australia – where there's pretty much no restrictions – and what's happening around the rest of the country".

"The reality is, the only way to stop this virus spreading quickly through the community is to keep people apart.

"That means certain measures are going to need to be in place, like restrictions on the number of people in restaurants and pubs and clubs, like mechanisms in place so that we can track people when they're in those places, and the ability for governments to ask the population to wear a mask if that's what needs to be done to protect that population.

An employee answers questions near samples of a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm subsidiary CNBG are displayed during a trade fair in Beijing. AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

"If we've got that stuff in place…if an outbreak happens…it'll be quickly dealt with rather than exploding through the population before the government's ready to deal with it."

Meanwhile, Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services added a number of popular locations to its hot spot list on Tuesday afternoon, which includes train lines, parks and grocery stores.

"If you have visited any of the locations listed in the list below during the date indicated, for the next 14 days you should watch for coronavirus [Covid-19] symptoms," the DHHS said.

"If symptoms occur, immediately get tested and stay at home while you wait for your results."

It comes as Western Australia announced Victorian arrivals to the state will no longer be required to quarantine at a hotel.

Leading demographer Bernard Salt has also warned how people work, eat, socialise and cough in public could all change forever following the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the Herald Sun face masks could be visible in public for the next decade, with jamming up close to strangers at restaurants and watching games at the MCG set to become confined to the past.