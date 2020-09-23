Victoria has recorded 12 new virus cases, pointing to a possible easing of lockdown restrictions earlier than scheduled.

Victoria has recorded 12 new virus cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The low figure means Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains below 30, now standing at 26.7.

It also points towards a possible easing of lockdown restrictions before the scheduled date late next month.

Advertisement

Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day average, now firmly below 30, has achieved the state's 30 to 50 case range required to move to the second step on the Government's Covid-19 road map recovery plan from September 28.

That will allow childcare to reopen, schools to begin a staged return to classrooms and outdoor gatherings of up to five people from two households.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was adamant the controversial stage four lockdown strategy was working.

"This is a day when all Victorians can see that this strategy is working," he said yesterday.



‌

"Because of your hard work, because of all of the things that you're doing and giving up, the numbers are coming down. And as they continue to fall, we will be able to find that Covid-normal.

"Because once you get the numbers low, you can keep them low. That's the experience, that's what we're aiming for and that's what the strategy is fundamentally delivering."

‌

Andrews has faced calls to sack his Health Minister, after the leading Health Workers Union boss accused Jenny Mikakos of "breathtaking incompetence".

"For the good of your government, for the good of health workers I represent, and for the good of all Victorians, Ms Mikakos must go," Diana Asmar wrote to Andrews on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Andrews will front the media today.