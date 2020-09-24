The man in the vegetable stall next to Christopher Arriaga's died first. A longtime customer was next, then another. A few days later, an elderly carrot vendor got sick and died within the week.

Soon,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Too big to close

A very quiet 'passion'

Whispers on the street

Back to work

Big risk. Small reward