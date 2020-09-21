WARNING: Distresssing content

A couple in the US has been charged with murder after allegedly beating and imprisoning their son – whose starved corpse was found covered in his own faecal matter.

Maxwell Schollenberger, the son of Scott Schollenberger Jr, died on May 26 at his home from blunt force trauma to his head, an autopsy found.

But when police stepped inside the Annville, Pennsylvania home, the full extent of 12-year-old Max's suffering was revealed.

Authorities found his body, weighing just 22kg, around half the average weight of a boy his age. He was naked and sprawled across the bed in a second-floor bedroom where it is alleged he was confined "24 hours a day, seven days a week", Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf told reporters. The windows were taped closed, naked and sprawled across the bed "24 hours a day, seven days a week".

Max, the bed and his clothing were covered in so much human waste that it had begun to turn mouldy, investigators said. "Claw marks" also appeared "in the child victim's sheets", according to police.

Screws held the windows of the room closed, the shades were duct-taped to the window frames, and there were no forms of electrical or artificial lighting, police said.

Three metal hooks were installed to be able to lock Max in the room, police said, and the only liquid found inside was a plastic cup that contained "a single inch of water".

Scott Schollenberger and his fiancee, Kimberly Mauer, had other children – who appeared to be "healthy, well-adjusted and cared for". It is believed the other children were biological children of the couple, while Ms Mauer was not Max's biological mother.

Max's siblings were provided with medical care and attended school – luxuries that it appears he was not afforded. Court documents said he had never been enrolled in school, and hadn't seen a doctor in over a decade.

Some of the children also told police they rarely saw their brother prior to his death – while some said they weren't even aware he existed.

Scott Schollenberger Jr and Kimberly Mauer are each charged with homicide and child endangerment. Photo / Annville Police Department

"This tiny 12-year-old boy never knew the unconditional love from a family," Graf said.

"Max Schollenberger existed – I will not call this living – in a state of perpetual suffering; he existed in the most egregious and foul of conditions.

"He remained starved, locked away, and isolated until his killing. This child never looked forward to his first day of school, blew out candles on a birthday cake, or experienced the unconditional love of family. Max Schollenberger died in soiled sheets, covered in his own faeces."

Graf said the boy's murder was "haunting", and that the "utter despair that was Max Schollenberger's life begs for justice for his death".

Scott Schollenberger and Mauer have been charged with homicide and child endangerment, and are being held in a county prison without bail.

Their other children are now in the care of child welfare officials.