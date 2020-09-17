A man who was pretending to help a dying air force veteran while on a bus stole his belongings during the final moments of the man's life.

On September 10, a Virginia bus driver alerted emergency services that a man had collapsed on board.

66-year-old Air Force veteran Ray Bass was on his way to a doctor's appointment when he suffered a heart attack onboard the bus and died.

While the man was dying, 20-year-old Damontea Chappell pretended to help Bass as he lay unconscious on the ground.

But instead of helping, he reached into the dying man's pocket before taking off with his items.

"Pops, what yo name is, Pops? I'm trying to find your wallet. Where is your wallet?" Chappell could be heard shouting.

A man who was pretending to help a dying Air Force veteran stole his belongings during the final moments of the man's life. Photo / CCTV

Video captured Chappell grabbing Bass's wallet and taking a handful of cash, between $200 and $400.

"He was acting as though he was a good Samaritan when all the while he was a wolf in sheep's clothing," said Richmond Detective Greg Russell.

"I've been a police officer for 30 years, and I've never seen anything like this.

"This might take the cake. This is a vile incident that should not have happened. This man deserved respect and was totally disrespected."

When police arrived, Chappell told them he was "terrified" and "had never seen anyone die".

He turned himself in and was held without bond.