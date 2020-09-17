Despite the president's repeated claims that a vaccine will be available in October, scientists, companies and federal officials all say that most people won't get one until well into next year.

Americans are desperate to

Q: What has Trump said?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Q: What do scientists and vaccine companies say?

Related articles:

Q: What could delay or speed up the timeline?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Q: How long will it take for the FDA to approve a vaccine?

Q: When will a vaccine be available to any American who wants it?