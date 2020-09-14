Partygoers in one Aussie state have been put on notice, with a major Covid-19 rule change meaning they could now be slapped with hefty fines.
All guests at NSW parties who breach the 20-person coronavirus limit on gatherings could now cop a A$1000 fine following an amendment to the Public Health Order.
The rule change came into effect at midnight last night, and means A$1000 Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) can now be issues to all attendees of a rule-breaking get-together.
Operation Coronavirus Commander, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell, said the change was designed to protect community safety.
"Coming into the warmer months, and with end-of-year festivities around the corner, it's only natural that people will have additional reasons to want to gather and get together," he said.
"These amendments aim to ensure that an increase in expected gatherings doesn't mean an increase in Covid-19 cases.
"The new changes come in addition to other restrictions which remain in place, including a limit on numbers at outdoor gatherings and licensed premises."