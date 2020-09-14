A woman has been charged with murder after her former partner's body was found at a unit in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to a home in St Marys in Sydney about 12.30pm on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a resident.

Police found the body of 35-year-old Geo Sione inside who they allege suffered severe head wounds.

Forensic officers probed the crime scene before 34-year-old Naea Moli was arrested and charged at St Marys police station.

Advertisement

Naea Moli allegedly used an axe to hit her former partner Geo Sione. Photo / Supplied

Police said the accused was known to the man and alleged it was a domestic-related incident.

"They had been together for 10 years, they emigrated from New Zealand and they are known to police," Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said.

"This is a horrific incident, it shows what can happen at its worst regarding domestic violence — we encourage all victims of domestic violence to contact police."

9 News reports Moli allegedly used an axe to hit her former partner of 10 years while he was in bed.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Naea Moli having a cigarette outside the St Marys property. Photo / Supplied

CCTV footage allegedly shows Moli having a cigarette outside the St Marys property.

"She was calm and was matter-of-fact about what had occurred," Detective Inspector Jason Pietruska told reporters on Monday.

"She spoke with police freely, she was lucid and she provided the information. We responded accordingly."

She appeared at Penrith Local Court on Monday and did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.

Advertisement

Police remain at the scene.

- NCA NewsWire