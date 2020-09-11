A professor at the Univeristy of Southern California's Marshall School of Business is under fire after students complained that he used a Chinese expression in class that sounded like a racial slur in English.

The controversy began after the school received a letter accusing Professor Greg Patton of using the Chinese word that sounded like an offensive slur in English.

The letter was signed by "Black MBA candidates c/o 2022".

The professor was teaching a communications class via Zoom on August 20 when the incident reportedly took place.

Advertisement

Patton was explaining to students the use of pauses during speeches and gave the example of the way Chinese speakers use filler words during such pauses.

"In China, the common word is 'that' - that, that, that, that," he can be heard saying in the video, before explaining that the Chinese term for "that" in English is "nei ge". He then uses the term several times to demonstrate its use as a filler word.

The complaint letter explained that the term sounded like the N-word and "offended all of the Black members of our class".

Greg Patton, Professor of Clinical Business Communication at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. Photo / USC

"This phrase, clearly and precisely before instruction is always identified as a phonetic homonym and a racial derogatory term, and should be carefully used, especially in the context of speaking Chinese within the social context of the United States," the letter, which CNN had access to, said.

"The way we heard it in class was indicative of a much more hurtful word with tremendous implications for the Black community."

Footage of the class has been circulating on social media, including on Weibo.

The university has announced that, while Patton has not been suspended, another professor has taken over teaching his class for the rest of the semester.

Marshall School Dean Geoffrey Garrett said in an email to students that he was "deeply saddened" by what he described as a "disturbing episode".

Advertisement

"We acknowledge the historical, cultural and harmful impact of racist language," USC Marshall said in a statement to CNN.

"The faculty member agreed to take a short term pause while we are reviewing to better understand the situation and to take any appropriate next steps."

Patton has reportedly apologised for causing "discomfort and pain".

The incident has caused controversy online where opinions are divided on whether or not Patton's use of the Chinese expression should be deemed offensive.