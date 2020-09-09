The spotlight has gone on Queensland's bizarre coronavirus rules, revealing that while guests are barred from dancing at weddings, sex parties have the official okay.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Coporation, in Queensland only the bride and groom and their parents are permitted to dance at their nuptials as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, sex clubs and organised sex parties – including group sex – is allowed under the Covid Safe Industry Plan.

The Australian state's Covid Safe Industry Plan for Sex on Premises Venues and Adult Parties acknowledges certain venues are considered to be "high risk" but outlines specific guidelines to ensure "the safe return to service provision".

Queensland's approach to coronavirus restrictions has been the source of controversy, particularly when it comes to strict border controls.

Eight new cases have been confirmed in the state today, bringing the total of active cases to 29 and six deaths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused of shutting off the state from the rest of the country for political reasons, and not based on health advice, in the lead-up to the election.

Her freezing-out of fellow political leaders has also raised eyebrows.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has ramped up attacks against Palaszczuk over border closures.

The ongoing spat kicked off again during Berejiklian's appearance on Today this morning, when she said she "begrudges" the decision to close the Queensland border.

"I do begrudge her because (of the) situation. We (have) low community transmission and NSW has shown you can have open borders," Berejiklian told the programme.

"We don't mind. We have Queenslanders coming in (because) we open our borders to everybody."

The theme continued during Berejiklian's press conference later in the morning.

"Our nation has to deal with the pandemic… we're Australians as well as living in NSW," she said.

"A lot of families aren't able to see each other. It hurts when you hear about grandparents not having met grandchildren yet. It shouldn't be the case. If we had case numbers that were out of control that we weren't managing, I could understand that. But NSW hasn't been in that situation.

"I just don't understand this position when we're doing well in managing the virus."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard went a step further, saying he was "appalled" by the hard closure.

"Currently it is nothing more than base loopy politics," he said.

"I'm appalled by what's going on up there."