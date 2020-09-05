Five new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Australian state of New South Wales overnight, NSW Health's Dr Christine Selvey confirmed.

Of those, one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and four are linked to the growing CBD cluster, bringing the outbreak to 61.

The news comes after Kuleto's Cocktail Sar in Newtown was forced to close over a positive case.

The case attended the bar between 6.30pm and 9.30pm on August 28. Anyone who was there at the same time for more than an hour must get tested and isolate.

Advertisement

The venue has been closed for cleaning.

Eight new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW on Friday, deputy chief health officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed, and a Bunnings and Aldi store were put on high alert.

Seven were linked to known clusters and one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Three of those can be traced back to the CBD outbreak, and two are close contacts of the St Paul's Catholic College Greystanes cluster.

Two are household contacts of previously reported cases linked to Liverpool Hospital.

This follows people in some parts of NSW being told on Friday they cannot visit their dads in aged care this Father's Day because the CBD cluster is still being brought under control.

NSW Health confirmed on Friday its advice for residents from Sydney Metropolitan, Nepean Blue Mountains and Central Coast regions would be to not visit aged-care facilities at the weekend.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was "as disappointed as anybody" about it.

Advertisement

"I'm as disappointed as anybody to get that health advice but I can't overturn the health advice. We did have hopes ... I feel horrible about that," she said.

"It would be inappropriate for me to overrule the health advice, especially if, heaven forbid, this disease got into one of our aged-care facilities.

"What the health department have asked, is each aged-care facility consider appropriate ways they can improve the stress, whether they allow them to come to glass windows or to make technology available for families to communicate with each other.

"The health concerns is there still could be undetected circulation within the community ... because of that seeding potential, health have decided to take conservative and safe approach and I have to support that."

‌