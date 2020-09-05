A woman has shared a disturbing picture of a display at an Adelaide pharmacy, where there were "tester" masks available for customers.

"Anyone else think there might be an issue here?" she wrote in a post on Twitter, along with the image, which shows two disposable face masks – both labelled "tester" – sitting atop a shelf packed with hand sanitiser.

"Shared masks! What could possibly go wrong?" one Twitter user wrote in response to the post, while another called it "sheer idiocy".

One man wrote that he'd accounted a similar situation at another chemist in the South Australian capital, where the owner said the masks were used by staff to "demonstrate" how face masks should be worn.

Meanwhile, prominent anti-coronavirus conspiracy theorist James Bartolo has warned his supporters not to attend an anti-lockdown protest today, calling it a "trap".

Bartolo, who was arrested yesterday morning over inciting an illegal protest, wrote he was "concerned about the safety of the brave men and women who plan to go" to the demonstration.

The 27-year-old called attending a protest "the worst possible thing to do".

"It is a set-up from the get go. It is all just terrible. Don't go to that one," he said.

"What is going to happen, Dan Andrews will blame the protest for the lockdown extension. Don't go to the protest."

His warning comes as Victoria recorded 76 new cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths overnight, while Queensland reported one new infection – a close contact of a known case.

‌