A New York firefighter has rescued a woman from the window sill of her 16th floor apartment to escape smoke from a blaze.

When the smoke from the apartment fire became too much, the woman stood on her window's ledge 50m above the ground, NBC reports.

Firefighter Brian Quinn, who was at the window a floor above the woman, told NBC New York that he tried to drop a rope down that the terrified woman didn't take.

He said: "I basically stayed at the window and tried to calm her down, and tell her not to jump and that we were going to come get her."

Quinn's daring rescue involved rappelling down and pulling her into a bear hug.

"I tried to calm her down and talk to her and tell her it would be safer to go into the apartment. I had one arm inside the window and I was holding onto the wall, and I had my other arm around her waist."

After three minutes, firefighters were able to safely bring her and Quinn back inside the building.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital and is expected to fully recover, NBC reports. No firefighters were injured.