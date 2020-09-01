The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent deadly protests emerged today as the sharpest dividing line for the presidential campaign's final weeks.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden condemned the violence and US President Donald Trump defended a supporter accused of fatally shooting two men.

While the President blamed Biden, his Democratic foe, for siding with "anarchists," Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, accused Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence.

He delivered an uncharacteristically blistering speech and distanced himself from radical forces involved in altercations.

Advertisement

Biden said of Trump, "He doesn't want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he's stoking violence in our cities. He can't stop the violence because for years he's fomented it."

August 31: After ingesting seven new polls today, our model thinks the race has moved ~1pt to Trump over the last week, landing where it was before Biden's modest DNC bounce. We should get more (& better) polls tomorrow.



Biden is still the clear favorite. https://t.co/O6Lknvo6Kp — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 1, 2020



Trump blames radical troublemakers stirred up and backed by Biden.

When he was asked about one of his own supporters who was charged with killing two men during the mayhem in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he declined to denounce the killings and suggested that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defence.

After a confrontation in which he fatally shot one man, police say, Rittenhouse fell while being chased by people trying to disarm him.

"That was an interesting situation," said Trump. "He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like, and he fell. And then they very violently attacked him. ... He was in very big trouble. He would have been — you probably would've been killed."

Biden was being heckled by a Trump supporter as he arrived to deliver pizzas. The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “Don’t jump.” pic.twitter.com/yWIOIJ6IPB — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020



Trump's refusal to condemn the shootings could add to tensions in Kenosha when he visits tomorrow. He's going despite pleas from Wisconsin's Democratic governor to stay away for fears of sparking further tumult.

In Kenosha, the National Guard has been deployed to quell demonstrations in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man.

Trump said his appearance could "increase enthusiasm" in Wisconsin, which is a hotly contested battleground state in the presidential race.

Advertisement

Biden saw Trump's impact far differently, accusing the president of "poisoning" the nation's values.

In a statement after Trump's news conference comments, he said, "Today, I travelled to Pittsburgh to explain how the President was making America less safe — on Covid, on the economy, on crime, on racism, on violence — and reiterated my clear message that violence is not the answer to any of these problems. ...

"Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn't even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it."

My view on Wi:



“Trump is betting that it’s still 1968 in the United States, and in a narrow way he isn’t wrong. But his problem is that he’s the incumbent, the Lyndon Johnson to Joe Biden’s Richard Nixon, whose campaign slogan was, “Bring us together.” https://t.co/xWILrjBVwH — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 1, 2020



In Pittsburgh, the former Vice-President also tried to refocus the race on what has been its defining theme — Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has left more than 180,000 Americans dead — after a multi-day onslaught by the President's team to make the campaign about the violence rattling American cities.

Biden himself has largely remained near his home in Delaware to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but he stepped out in a new phase of his campaign today, in a speech in Pittsburgh and a brief stop at a local firehouse.

Trump and his campaign team believe that the more the national discourse is about anything other than the virus, the better it is for the President. They have seized upon the recent unrest in Portland — where a Trump supporter was shot and killed — and Kenosha, leaning hard into a defence of law and order while suggesting that Biden is powerless to stop extremists.

Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence was on standby to "take over" during President Trump's unannounced Walter Reed visit, new book reports https://t.co/W8UNMTK6HB pic.twitter.com/hG07hcq8l6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 1, 2020



Biden rejected the charge, firmly decrying the clashes.

Set aside today were his lofty appeals about the "soul of the nation," a staple of his usual stump speech, replaced by an urgent call for action and and his fierce accusation that Trump was a "toxic presence in this nation for four years" who was "poisoning the values this nation has always held dear, poisoning our very democracy."

The President and his team continued to hammer away on what they believe is a powerful electoral argument, contending that Biden is in thrall to leftist forces and emphasising chaotic protest images they believe could send worried suburban and senior voters back to Trump's column.

"Just watched what Biden had to say," Trump tweeted. "To me, he's blaming the Police far more than he's blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!"

Trump said on Monday that he will move ahead with his plans to visit #Kenosha. Gabrielle Debinski explains why the shooting of Jacob Blake could be a turning point for the US on race. @gzeromedia https://t.co/Mr74xWS0HY — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 1, 2020



Biden has been pushed by worried Democrats — including some voices inside his own campaign — to deal with the violence head on and at greater length, though he had previously condemned it.

With Trump pounding the issue in his convention speech, which was then followed by more bloodshed over the weekend, many in Biden's party, still shell-shocked by 2016, urged the former Vice-President to get ahead of the rare issue that has broken through the national focus on the pandemic.

Advertisement

But Biden didn't just play defence, he went on the attack.

Following up his Democratic convention address, in which he didn't mention Trump's name, Biden today invoked Trump's name 32 times, directly assailing the President in remarks that seemed intended to silence worries in his party and the Beltway's chattering class. He pulled no punches about the violence.

"It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted," Biden said.

President Trump refuses to condemn the actions of his supporters in Portland, Oregon, and Wisconsin over the past week https://t.co/btWEbfM3Hx pic.twitter.com/WlVQwifHKW — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 31, 2020



And he leaned on his own 47-year career in politics to defend himself against Republican attacks.

"You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family's story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

He declared that that even as Trump is "trying to scare America," what's really causing the nation's fear is Trump's own failures.

Advertisement

"You want to talk about fear? They're afraid they're going to get Covid, they're afraid they're going to get sick and die," Biden said.

Joe Biden: "I want a safe America. Safe from COVID. Safe from crime and looting. Safe from racially motivated violence. Safe from bad cops."



"Let me be crystal clear: Safe from four more years of Donald Trump." https://t.co/vg4uKA9qxB pic.twitter.com/bmGgIz3ch9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2020



For months, Trump has tried to distract from the pandemic, and at times he seemed to receive slight positive bumps in support when touting the possible economic recovery.

But other attempts to change the narrative with cultural wedge issues fell flat, including a defence of Confederate monuments, and polling suggested that Trump was far out of step with the Black Lives Matter movement, which enjoyed wide public support.

Though a law and order push backfired when the President cleared Lafayette Square of peaceful protesters in early June, the Trump campaign has seized on the violence as a means to drive up Biden's negatives and bring home disenchanted suburban voters.

Biden is down to +6.2 in RCP, lowest since 5/31. (He was +6.4 on 8/8). He's weighed down by Emerson & Rasmussen



***



High/low points for Biden in RCP, after becoming presumptive nominee:



Peak lead: +10.2 (6/23)

Nadir: +4.4 (5/8-12)

Peak support: 51.2% (6/23)

Nadir: 46.8% (5/10) https://t.co/0a8VcanRbV — Bill Scher (@billscher) September 1, 2020



The former Vice-President's speech appeared to jump-start the general election campaign a week ahead of its normal Labour Day kickoff, as both Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will begin venturing out despite the pandemic.

Biden, who may make his own visit to Wisconsin this week, has missed the glad-handing of a traditional campaign and managed to have a brief moment of retail politics when he delivered pizzas to Pittsburgh firefighters.

Advertisement

The setting for Biden's speech was no accident: Pennsylvania, his native state, is a vital battleground with both candidates competing for its working class voters.

Trump, whose campaign is focusing on the state's rural counties, eked out a 44,000-vote win in 2016 but Biden, who is running strong in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia suburbs, also made certain to make a pitch on an issue of local interest.

"I am not banning fracking, no matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me," he said.

- AP