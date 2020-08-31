An activist has revealed the secret language that paedophiles use to share their vile child abuse material online.

Hidden in plain sight, the language uses emojis to pass messages between the paedophiles on social media.

London-based campaigner India told the Daily Mail that the yellow cheese symbol stands for little girl, while the pizza emoji means girl.

Combined they spell out "CP", meaning "child pornography".

"The minute you start talking about pizza and cheese everyone thinks you're talking about pizzagate," India told the Mail.

"But there are thousands of accounts which openly use this in their bios on Instagram."

The paedophiles use the apparently innocent emojis to communicate to others that they are sharing child abuse material.

India and her supporters have already found at least 7000 accounts using the sickening code, but Instagram has only shut down 2000 of them.

India explained that the predators trawl family Facebook pages to obtain photos of young children.

"One lady I spoke to said she was contacted by a complete stranger on Facebook who was notified of this Russian paedophile website - she was in a sort of mum's chat, about her daughter," she said.

"They had taken a picture of her 18-month-old daughter crawling on the floor, edited it to make the baby look like it was wearing make-up and posted it on this Russian website.

"The comments, I can't even say what they were, they were so disgusting.

"I couldn't just scroll past it as at the end of the day these are people's children," India told the Daily Telegraph.

"There are pictures of little boys aged 5 or 6 on the beach in their swimming trunks and chances are that picture was taken by their parents on their holiday. Somehow that picture has gotten into their hands."

Vaishnavi J, head of safety at Instagram, told the Telegraph: "Any content that endangers children is abhorrent and we're committed to doing everything we can to keep it off our apps.

"We remove accounts that share or solicit this type of content and report them to the police. We also use technology that's constantly improving to find and remove known child exploitation imagery.

"We've been working with India to investigate and remove the accounts she's identified and we're grateful for her help."

