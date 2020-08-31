Remember Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to the Republican National Convention last week?

I certainly hope so. Six days later, the sound of her voice is still ringing in my head. But if you missed it, here's a quick rundown.

Guilfoyle is a former conservative TV commentator who now works as a senior adviser and fundraiser for Donald Trump's re-election campaign. She also happens to be dating the President's son, Donald Trump Jr.

She spoke on the first day of the convention, and conveyed her enthusiasm for Trump through the medium of SHOUTING AT THE CAMERA from an empty auditorium (coronavirus restrictions meant there was no crowd).

Advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a lively RNC address tonight that immediately lit up social media.



She also accused Dems of turning California into "a land of discarded heroin needles and parks.” Guilfoyle is the ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom https://t.co/lucwv8WARt pic.twitter.com/L8H47ppAMc — POLITICO (@politico) August 25, 2020

Here's a taste of her speech. I want to stress that all emphasis here is hers, not mine.

"THEY WANT TO DESTROY THIS COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING THAT WE HAVE FOUGHT FOR AND HOLD DEAR. THEY WANT TO STEAL YOUR LIBERTY, YOUR FREEDOM, THEY WANT TO CONTROL WHAT YOU SEE AND THINK AND BELIEVE SO THAT THEY CAN CONTROL HOW YOU LIVE. THEY WANT TO ENSLAVE YOU TO THE WEAK, DEPENDENT, LIBERAL VICTIM IDEOLOGY, TO THE POINT THAT YOU WILL NOT RECOGNISE THIS COUNTRY OR YOURSELF."

It was pretty wild.

Guilfoyle's tone baffled most viewers, who couldn't figure out why she was bellowing.

'The best is yet to come!' — Kimberly Guilfoyle could not stop yelling in her address to a literal empty crowd at the 2020 Republican National Convention pic.twitter.com/htMTzGJOtJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 29, 2020

I heard Kim Guilfoyle’s speech and my TV’s not even on — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 25, 2020

A Trump campaign adviser tells @Acosta Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech was strange in its delivery.



“Kimberly shouting is weird,” said the adviser. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 25, 2020

Why is Kim Guilfoyle screaming at us? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 25, 2020

Donald Trump, on the other hand, absolutely loved it.

The Daily Beast's White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng reports Trump called Guilfoyle minutes after her speech aired to shower her with praise.

"That was so fantastic, so amazing," he told her, according to two sources familiar with the conversation.

"So much energy, so much passion.

Advertisement

"Nobody could have done that but you."

The US President called Guilfoyle "my Kimberly" and said it was one of the greatest speeches he had ever seen.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump stand on stage on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

He kept "raving" about how "terrific" it was to people in the White House for days afterwards.

Given it was apparently such an outstanding speech, I should probably give you a more complete picture of it.

Again, all the emphasis here is Guilfoyle's, not mine.

"He built THE GREATEST ECONOMY the world has ever known," she said.

Advertisement

"As commander-in-chief, he ALWAYS PUTS AMERICA FIRST. President Trump is THE law-and-order President.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks as she tapes her speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention. Photo / AP

"Now presidential leadership is not guaranteed, it is a choice. Biden, Harris and the rest of the socialists will FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE THIS NATION. They want open borders, closed schools, dangerous amnesty and will SELFISHLY SEND YOUR JOBS BACK TO CHINA while they get rich.

"They will defund, DISMANTLE AND DESTROY AMERICA'S LAW ENFORCEMENT. When you are in trouble and need police, DON'T COUNT On the Democrats.

"IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE SOCIALIST BIDEN-HARRIS FUTURE for our country, just take a look at California. It is a place of immense wealth, immeasurable innovation and immaculate environment. And the Democrats turned it into A LAND OF DISCARDED HEROIN NEEDLES IN PARKS, RIOTS IN STREETS and BLACKOUTS IN HOMES."

Fun fact – Guilfoyle used to be married to the current Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom. So there was a bit of subtext going on there.

Donald Trump Jr., right, watches as his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, tapes her speech for the first night of the Republican National Convention. Photo / AP

"IN PRESIDENT TRUMP'S AMERICA, WE LIGHT THINGS UP, WE DON'T DIM THEM DOWN. WE BUILD THINGS UP, WE DON'T BURN THEM DOWN. We kneel in prayer, and we STAAAAAND, FOOOOR, OUUUR, FLAAAAAAG," she continued.

Advertisement

"This election is a BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of America. Your choice is clear. DO YOU SUPPORT THE CANCEL CULTURE, THE COSMOPOLITAN ELITE OF NANCY PELOSI, CHUCK SCHUMER AND JOE BIDEN, who blame America first? DO YOU THINK America is to blame?

"OR DO YOU BELIEVE IN AMERICAN GREATNESS? BELIEVE IN YOURSELF? IN PRESIDENT TRUMP? In individual and personal responsibility?

"AMERICA, IT'S ALL ON THE LINE."

She ended on an optimistic note: "THE BEST. IS YET. TO COME!!"