A typhoon that grazed South Korea, ripping off roofs and knocking out power to more than 1600 households, made landfall in North Korea today.

South Korean authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties, and North Korea has not reported any damages.

Packing maximum winds of 133km/h, Typhoon Bavi was barrelling north and just 70km southwest of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, after passing over a western coastal region known for fishing and other industries, South Korea's weather agency said.

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said there was no immediate reports of casualties, despite damage to buildings, walls, roads and other structures. The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that strong winds will continue in the Seoul capital area and the country's central region through the morning.

Power was knocked out in 1633 South Korean homes, including 887 on the southern resort island of Jeju, which was the first part of the country to be hit by the typhoon, and more than 600 in mainland regions. Power had been restored to most of the homes, but at least 96 households in the island county of Sinan remained without electricity.

A satellite image released by Nasa shows Typhoon Bavi near South Korean island of Jeju.

More than 430 domestic flights in and out of Jeju and the southern mainland city of Busan were cancelled. South Korean authorities also halted some railroad services, shut down public parks and sea bridges and moved hundreds of fishing boats and passenger vessels to safety.

North Korea's state media did not immediately report any damage caused by the typhoon.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier this week that leader Kim Jong Un had called for thorough preparations to minimise casualties and damages from the typhoon.

The storm comes weeks after torrential rains caused flooding and massive damages to homes and crops in North Korea, inflicting further pain to an economy ravaged by pandemic-linked border closures and sanctions.

- AP