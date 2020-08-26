Democratic nominee Joe Biden has responded to the shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake by police.

He says he has spoken to the family of the African American man who was shot in the back in Kenosha while three of his children looked on.

"Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick," Biden said.

"Is this the country we want to be?"

Advertisement

Blake is in hospital and his lawyer has said that he is paralysed because of the shooting.

Protests in Wisconsin turned violent and two people were shot to death in the unrest. A 17-year-old youth has been arrested.

There’s been a lot of this lately, as there was after George Floyd. Demands that Joe Biden condemn the violence in the midst of a backlash, laced with assumptions that he won’t do it. But now, like then, he condemns it. https://t.co/YcUEyQfmCs — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 26, 2020



Biden urged protesters to stay peaceful and repeated the words of Blake's mother, Julia Jackson. She said at a press conference yesterday that Jacob Blake would not want to see violence and destruction carried out in his name.

"Needless violence won't heal us," Biden said. "We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."

US President Donald Trump commented on the situation in Wisconsin, a critical election battleground state, in two tweets.

"TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)..."

People scoffed at the importance of this at the time. But Biden's weakness w/ young Black men looks real, and it's something to keep monitoring.



Biden's 69%-18% lead among Black male college students, via @CollegeInsights, is not at all impressive vs. '08-'12, or even '16. https://t.co/Kmn7Peh8Yn — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 26, 2020



In the wake of the killings, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised the sending of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha, doubling the number of troops.

Advertisement

The governor's office said he is working with other states to bring in additional National Guard members and law officers. Authorities also announced a 7 pm curfew, an hour earlier than the night before.

"A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again," the governor, a Democrat, said in a statement.

- Additional reporting AP