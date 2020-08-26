A wealthy Victorian family who allegedly tried to enter Queensland on board their superyacht are now facing a criminal investigation.

A Melbourne millionaire is facing the "full force of the law" for allegedly breaching Queensland's strict border rules by sailing into the Gold Coast aboard his luxury superyacht.

Construction magnate Mark Simonds and his family are now in hotel quarantine and facing criminal charges after the chief health officer revoked the exemption for the Lady Pamela to enter the state.

The Simonds Group executive director was spotted on board the 30-metre yacht on the Gold Coast on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Dr Young on Tuesday said she had granted permission for the vessel and essential crew only to enter Queensland for maintenance, on the condition it travelled directly from Victoria.

But on Wednesday, Dr Young said checks revealed the superyacht had allegedly stopped along the way at NSW hotspots and also had more people on board who weren't crew.

"I just removed the exemption and required all of them to go into hotel quarantine," she said.

"I can assure people that everyone's perfectly safe.

"These people never got off that yacht in Queensland."

Simonds is the second Melbourne tycoon to flee Victoria's Covid—19 lockdown, behind Linfox trucking heir Peter Fox.

‌

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Wednesday she was "disgusted" by the apparent violation.

"Some people are misrepresenting what they are planning to do," she said.

"That's wrong and that's putting everyone at risk.

"If they're breaching these exemptions they will face the full force of the law."

Queensland Police Service Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said everyone aboard the boat was being investigated.

‌

He also said police would continue to be "relentless in pursuing" anyone who deliberately ignored the state's Covid-19 health restrictions.

The Lady Pamela, which has its own Instagram page and is available for hire, comes with uniformed staff and luxury catering that features everything from grazing tables to Asian and seafood buffets.