Victoria's coronavirus cases have fallen by almost 100 as the state recorded 116 new infections on Monday, its lowest daily total in almost six weeks.

But tragically, there were 15 new deaths, the Department of Health confirmed.

Victoria is at the halfway point of its six-week lockdown; the harsh measures are set to come to an end on September 13.

It comes after Victoria recorded 208 new cases on Sunday.

The state's chief medical officer is confident the days of 300–400 new daily cases are over.

"Not under my watch at least," Professor Brett Sutton said.

"I still do expect that we're on a trajectory, seven-day moving average that sees it continue to decrease, but we do have to be doing all of those essential things."

Premier Daniel Andrews will front the media with more information on outbreaks later today.

