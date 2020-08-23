A Brisbane Covid-19 cluster is expected to grow as authorities force major shopping centres and businesses to undergo deep cleaning.

Major shopping centres are among dozens of businesses on high alert amid fears of a growing cluster sweeping through Queensland.

On Saturday afternoon, Indooroopilly Shopping Centre was added to the Queensland government's extensive public health alert.

Two customers, who have since tested positive to Covid-19, visited the mall.

Advertisement

The infected customers visited Origin Kebab and Bupa Health on August 17, and David Jones, Myer, Sweets from Heaven and Touch of India on August 19.

‌

A deep clean has since been completed.

It joins Westfield Carindale, Forest Lake Shopping Centre, Browns Plains Grand Plaza and Forest Lake Shopping Centre, all now listed on the Queensland government's contact tracing list.

It comes as the state recorded two new cases on Sunday, a woman in her 30s and a baby.

It's understood these cases are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, bringing the total cases in this cluster to nine.

‌

Meanwhile, authorities are scrambling to track down 86 young people who visited the detention centre, who could have been exposed to the virus.

So far, 111 inmates and 202 staff from the centre have been tested.

Queensland Health is expected to announce the test results of the remaining youths this morning, while testing of staff continues.

Advertisement

According to the Courier Mail, the cases within the cluster are understood to be at least five people who work at the centre, and four close contacts.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced new restrictions on Saturday morning effective immediately, limiting gatherings at home and in public spaces.

In Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Moreton Bay and Redlands gatherings are limited to 10 people with 30 people allowed everywhere else in the state.

Palaszczuk has ruled out additional restrictions, saying cafes, restaurants and sporting codes would be allowed to continue in line with their Covid-safe plans.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young urged anyone who felt unwell to go and get tested.

"If you've got symptoms of the flu, it's most likely to be Covid, not flu.

Advertisement

"We've got very little flu in our community and we do have these seven cases of Covid."