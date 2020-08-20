A Queensland father has shared a shocking video of a brutal schoolyard brawl his daughter was involved in, saying while he was proud of her for standing her ground, the school should be ashamed of what goes on.

Dad Chris Blume shared the dramatic video on Facebook which showed his daughter involved in a fight with the two students punching and kicking each other. A third girl later appears to get involved.

Blume said he was furious that his daughter was fighting older girls.

"The girl(s) attacked my daughter yet again so (his daughter) started fighting back. The schools do f**k all," he said.

Advertisement

"There is a certain place that these videos are posted too, which I will not disclose. It's almost as if kids are picking fights just to make it on the 'special' page."

A woman appears to walk past the girls fighting. Photo / Supplied

He said the school, Calamvale Community College, on Brisbane's southside, "should be ashamed" and he was proud his daughter had "stood her ground" but wanted the issue taken up with authorities before "yet another parent is forced to take matters into their own hands".

"This has been going on for months; if it's not a certain few kids causing the issue, it's their mates because the culprits were suspended and this is the repercussions for doing it by the school rules. At least (his daughter) stood her ground. Good on her, but she shouldn't have to.

"I'm happy to go and sort out the parents. See how they like it, three on one."

The school's principal Lisa Starmer said the fight is being investigated and action will be taken once the facts are known.

Starmer told The Courier-Mail the video does not reflect the school's values and will be taken seriously.

Two girls have been filmed brawling at a Queensland school. Photo / Facebook

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in our school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority," she said in a statement.

"The video that is being shared within our community and on social media does not reflect the strong values that are the hallmark of Calamvale Community College.

Advertisement

"The vast majority of our students exemplify positive behaviour and are focused on their learning and a healthy respect for each other.

"The safety and welfare of our students continues to be my highest priority at all times. Guidance officers and other support is available to students who require it."

News.com.au has contacted the school for comment.